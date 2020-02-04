ArkLaTex HBCU leaders discuss future of historic institutions

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – They were founded to serve African-American students unable to attend traditional schools, now historically black colleges and universities are still serving students today, while working to find their niche in a more diverse landscape.

The presidents of Grambling State University, Southern University at Shreveport and Wiley College participated in a panel discussion Monday focusing on the future of the historic schools. They said recruiting students has become more competitive with more opportunities now available for all students.

“The same skill sets that you can walk away from a major institution with are pretty much the same ones that you can walk away having attended an HBCU,” said Herman Felton, Wiley College president.

But with smaller class sizes and some unique degree programs, HBCUs are more easily able to adapt.

“When you think about HBCUs comprising only three percent of colleges and universities across the country, yet we’re responsible for 27 percent of the STEM [Science Technology Engineering Math] graduates, that speaks volumes,” said Grambling State University President Rick Gallot.

The school leaders said the target on science and technology training keeps these campuses forward-focused.

“Staying relevant to what’s happening in the economic development environment, as well as others seeing us as an economic development engine for their local or state economies,” said Rodney Ellis, Southern University at Shreveport chancellor.

While rich in their individual traditions, these schools share more than just a pivotal place in America’s history. School leaders say it all comes down to the student experience.

“There’s a special sauce, the nurturing that you get from faculty,” said Felton. “So, I think there are some intangibles.”

The schools are able to offer students a place to call their own.

“That sense of belonging and acceptance is one of the things that helps students not only stay enrolled, but ultimately graduate,” said Ellis.

The panel discussion was a part of a special Black History Month lecture series at the Broadmoor branch of Shreve Memorial Library.

