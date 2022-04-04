SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Severe weather is once again threatening to bring the potential for damaging winds and possible tornadoes to the ArkLaTex, which has local school districts watching closely in case it becomes necessary to cancel classes.

The tornado threat covers most of the ArkLaTex and the storms could bring hail and up to two inches of rain in some areas.

So far, no schools have announced any closures, but Natchitoches Parish school district officials say they are keeping a close eye on the situation.

“We are closely monitoring the weather and will make an announcement this evening concerning the status of school tomorrow,” the Natchitoches Parish School Board said in a Facebook post late Monday morning.

While the worst of the severe weather is expected to arrive late Monday night and very early Tuesday morning, schools are monitoring in case of damage or power outages. Thunderstorms will start around 9 p.m. and end around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning. Texarkana will experience the storms starting around midnight.