(KTAL/KMSS) – More than a dozen school districts around the ArkLaTex announced a switch to virtual or closures starting Thursday as winter weather is expected to move into the region, bringing the potential for sleet and freezing rain.

In addition to Ashdown, Foreman, Hope, Nevada schools, the Texarkana, Arkansas School District announced late Wednesday night that all schools and offices will be closed Thursday “out of an abundance of caution.” They say all extracurricular activities scheduled for Thursday are also canceled.

No word yet from Texarkana Independent School District on the Texas side.

Elsewhere in East Texas, Marshall ISD announced all campuses will be closed Thursday and they will monitor road conditions to determine whether classes can resume Friday.

Carthage ISD says they are continuing to monitor forecasts, but have not yet announced any closures.

No schools in Northwest Louisiana had announced any weather-related closures as of 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Some local colleges and universities are also closing or going virtual as a precaution. Texas State Technical College Marshall is going virtual Thursday, while Texas A&M University Texarkana will close early at 2 p.m. All UA Cossatot campuses will be closed Thursday.