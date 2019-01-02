ArkLaTex sees new laws in 2019

We have officially begun the new year, which means dozens of new laws will take affect across the ArkLaTex.

In Louisiana, a new law changes how juries decide the fates of defendants. In Arkansas, minimum wage is up and in Texas they're cracking down on human trafficking.

In Louisiana, all 12 jurors now have to agree on a guilty verdict. Previously only 10 of 12 had to agree."I think it's best that we're in line with every other state in the nation, with the federal system," said Hillar Moore, EBR District Attorney.

Also, state and local government agencies must have concrete policies for handling sexual harassment complaints and annual preventative training for workers.They also must track complaints and take disciplinary action.

"We want to make sure there is action taken and that there are standard expectations in terms of documentation of the complaint and confidence that things are going to be investigated and discipline will happen," said Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell

In Arkansas minimum wage employees across the state will get a raise. It's the first of three increases voters approved in 2018. Minimum wage now stands at $9.25 an hour in Arkansas. The state wage increases to $10 an hour in 2020 then $11 an hour in 2021.



"I'm worried about price increases on stuff, but my bosses here assured me that it's not going to be a drastic change," Jonathan Asbury, an employee at Fuller & Son Hardware.



Also, this month voters approved expanding gaming, paving the way for two new casinos. Finally, this month the natural state should announce which 32 companies get a license to sell medical marijuana.



"Having dispensaries, I'm sure it employs quite a few people. So I feel like if you have a lot of those throughout the state. It would bring a lot of jobs to folks," Michael Ordonez , Nashville resident.

In Texas sexually oriented businesses will be required to post a sign in each bathroom with the contact information for National Human Traffic Resource Center



"Getting the word out and educating people is just incredibly important in protecting our most vulnerable people ... our children," Trooper Dark,Texas DPS. That law takes effect in march.