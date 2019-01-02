Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Armed and dangerous robbery suspect on the run

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Armed and dangerous robbery suspect on the run

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas - East Texas authorities need your help identifying an armed and dangerous robbery suspect.

The robbery happened around 11 p.m. Dec. 28 at a Dollar General store in the 1100 block of North Jefferson Ave. in Mount Pleasant.

Investigators said the suspect pulled out a gun and followed the employees around as he made his way to the safe. The suspect then left after filling a store bag with money.

The suspect is described as a black male, standing between 5’5" to 5’6" tall. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, jeans with a design on back pockets, and black and red shoes.

This suspect may also be linked to another robbery that happened occurred at Security Finance back on Dec.22. In both cases the suspect is wearing a similar mask and displays a gray revolver, about a 6” barrel.

Anyone with information about the suspect's identity is urged to contact Mount Pleasant Police Department Criminal Investigations Division 903-575-4191 or the Northeast Texas Area Crime Stoppers at 903-577-8477.



