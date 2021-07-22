Armed standoff underway in Minden, LSP SWAT on scene

MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police SWAT is at the scene of a standoff in Minden, where an armed man has reportedly barricaded himself inside a home on Gladney Street.

Minden police and Webster Parish deputies are also on the scene, according to Sheriff Jason Parker, who says it all started early Thursday afternoon. The man has displayed a gun and threatened to kill himself.

“We’re hoping this will end quickly with a peaceful resolution,” Parker said.

The standoff comes less than two weeks after a Doyline police officer and reserve Webster Parish deputy was mortally wounded in a shootout with a distraught man holed up in a house on Green Tree Street.

Parker is asking the public to avoid the area of Gladney and Homer Street.