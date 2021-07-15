Funeral arrangements set for Shamia Little, teen found slain behind Shreveport business

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Funeral arrangements have been set for 17-year-old Shamia Little who was found slain Tuesday behind a Shreveport business after being missing for more than a week.

Visitation for Shamia will take place between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. Friday, July 23 at Precious Memories Mortuary Chapel on 4015 Greenwood Rd.

Funeral services for Shamia will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, July 24 at Booker T. Washington High School Auditorium on 2104 Milam.

Any monetary donations for the family can be dropped off at the Precious Memories Mortuary Chapel.

Any food catering or food donations should be delivered between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 24 at the BTW High School Gymnasium.