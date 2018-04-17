Arrangements set for young mother of three

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Rannita Williams 04.17.18_1523987629599.PNG.jpg

This weekend family and friends will say goodbye to a young mother who was taken too soon.

Last week Rannita Williams was shot and killed in Shreveport’s Caddo Heights neighborhood.  

The family hour for Williams will take place between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Friday, April 20 at
Praise Temple Full Gospel Baptist Church on 4725 Greenwood Rd. in Shreveport.

Funeral services for Williams will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 21 at Praise Temple Full
Gospel Baptist Church.

Interment will take place at Hawkins Cemetery on Hawkins Cemetery Rd. in Haughton. 

Click here for previous story
 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss