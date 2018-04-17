Arrangements set for young mother of three

This weekend family and friends will say goodbye to a young mother who was taken too soon.

Last week Rannita Williams was shot and killed in Shreveport’s Caddo Heights neighborhood.

The family hour for Williams will take place between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Friday, April 20 at

Praise Temple Full Gospel Baptist Church on 4725 Greenwood Rd. in Shreveport.

Funeral services for Williams will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 21 at Praise Temple Full

Gospel Baptist Church.

Interment will take place at Hawkins Cemetery on Hawkins Cemetery Rd. in Haughton.

