Arthur Circle Elementary to close Thursday due to flu outbreak

A Shreveport elementary school will be closed Thursday for a thorough cleaning due to a large number of student absences caused by the flu and flu-like symptoms, according to a statement released late Wednesday afternoon by Caddo Parish Public Schools.

Due to a large number of families reporting student absences attributed to the flu and flu-like symptoms, Arthur Circle Elementary will be closed Thursday. The campus will reopen Friday. Approximately 90 students’ parents told school officials today that they believed their child had the flu.

Our custodial team will spend today and tomorrow undergoing extensive sanitation efforts to combat the spread of germs. It is of vital importance families do not allow students to return to school until they have been fever free for at minimum 24 hours. We also encourage parents to take this opportunity to clean all students’ personal items such as backpacks, jackets and lunchboxes.