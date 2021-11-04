Arthur Ray Teague Parkway extension begins paving next week

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Police Jury announced Wednesday that paving the extension of the Arthur Ray Teague Parkway is scheduled to start on Monday.

The extension is a multi-purpose trail located between Colleen and the 90-degree curve west of Parkway High School. Plans to start paving the southern extension are scheduled for Monday, Nov 8.

Although there will be shoulder closures in work areas the Parkway will remain open during construction. The city asks drivers to be aware of workers and construction equipment along the road.

This project is funded by the Red River Waterway Commission and costs 1.3 million dollars. The southern extension covers about 2.4 miles.