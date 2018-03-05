Arthur Ray Teague Substation shuts down until further notice

The Arthur Ray Teague Substation in Bossier City has been closed indefinitely.

On Monday Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington closed the substation due to high water from the Red River spilling onto the parking lot.

The substation is located at 3135 Arthur Ray Teague Parkway and serves as home for the Sheriff’s Marine Patrol.

It’s also a convenient location for South Bossier residents to pay their taxes, court fees, tickets and fines.

You can still pay your taxes or fines at the Viking Dr. Substation on 2510 Viking Dr. or you can make your payments in the Bossier Parish Courthouse at 204 Burt Blvd. in Benton.

While the water levels remain high on the Red River the substation will stay closed to ensure public safety.

