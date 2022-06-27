SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Repair work is underway on a prominent public art installation in downtown Shreveport damaged more than two years ago in a car crash, and the finished product will include pieces contributed by the public.

The Quilt Kiosk was one of two constructed on opposing corners of Texas and McNeil in 1995. According to the Downtown Development Authority, the works were named Quilt Kiosks because the tile gave the feeling of old piecemeal quilts.

One of them was destroyed by a car more than a decade ago. The other was hit also hit and heavily damaged by a car In 2020.

An insurance settlement was reached this year between the Downtown Development Authority and the driver’s insurance company. Once the DDA received the money, it sent it to the Shreveport Regional Arts Council to hire an artist to repair the kiosk.

SRAC hired Shreveport artist Bruce Allen. He has worked on many are projects big and small, including the flame on top of the tower behind the Shreveport Regional Arts Council, and the new trees in the Shreveport Common. Allen also helped design the metal roses on the riverfront.

Allen and SRAC are asking for the public’s help to repair the kiosk. It is made up of donated pieces of ceramic, tiles, part of cups, dishes, marbles, and even a matchbox car. Now, Allen is looking for donations of pieces of historic crockery or tile for the new leg of the work.

If you have something special to donate that you would like to be included, you can drop off the item or items to the Shreveport Regional Arts Council at 801 Crocket Street. If you want to call them, the number is 318-673-6500.

