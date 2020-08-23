As tropical storms loom, LifeShare asks nation for blood donations

In this April 22, 2020 photo provided by New York Blood Center Enterprises, Aubrie Cresswell, 24, donates convalescent plasma at the Blood Bank of Delmarva Christiana Donor Center in suburban Newark, Del. “It’s, I think, our job as humans to step forward and help in society,” said Cresswell who has donated three times and counting. One donation was shipped to a hospitalized friend of a friend, and “it brought me to tears. I was like, overwhelmed with it just because the family was really thankful.” (New York Blood Center Enterprises via AP)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – LifeShare Blood Center is urging people to donate blood to help local patients as two storms eye the gulf coast.

According to LifeShare, they have less than a one day supply of many blood types. Any interruption in donor traffic will lead to an immediate interruption in being able to provide hospitals with blood.

Last week, LifeShare proactively asked blood centers around the country to consider sending excess blood to the region ahead of the storm. As of Sunday afternoon, LifeShare had not received any blood products from any other blood center.

“These storms couldn’t come at a worse time,” LifeShare Sr. Director of Blood Operations Benjamin Prijatel said in a statement Sunday.

“Because of COVID-19, many of our biggest and best blood drives – including area high schools and colleges – are canceled. Since the beginning of the month, we’ve been struggling to meet the needs of the community. Now, with only a few units of blood on the shelf, we are facing catastrophe with the chance of being hit by not one, but two hurricanes.”

LifeShare is the primary blood provider for the region, and everyone is being asked to pitch in to help weather this shortage. “Luckily, LifeShare is bigger than this storm. We will be relying on our communities in Texarkana, TX; El Dorado, AR; Shreveport/Bossier, LA; Monroe, LA; and Alexandria, LA, as the storm makes landfall. When the storm moves north, our donors in Southeast Texas and South Louisiana will help do their part as well,” says Prijatel.

LifeShare will only be collecting blood when it is safe to do so. Some donor centers will be operating on a modified schedule.

Any changes can be seen in real-time at LifeShare.org or on the LifeShare Donor app.

