At least 1 freed from mangled car in N. Shreveport crash

Firefighters worked for more than 40 minutes to free at least one victim from the wreckage of a car involved in a serious crash late Wednesday night on Hilry Huckaby in North Shreveport. (Photo: Jason Stephens, KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police and firefighters are on the scene of a crash in North Shreveport that left at least one victim trapped in one of the vehicles involved.

It happened around 10 p.m. on Hilry Huckaby and near N. Hearne Ave.

There appeared to be at least two vehicles involved in the crash. Firefighters worked for more than 40 minutes to free those inside one of the wrecked vehicles on the scene. There is no word yet on the extent of any injuries or what might have caused the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.