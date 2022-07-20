ATLANTA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Atlanta, Texas is asking residents to stop watering their lawns and flowerbeds for now because the water plant can’t keep up with the demand.

According to City Manager David Cockrell, the water plant is unable to provide the volume of water necessary to support water, particularly in light of the extreme heat.

“Cooperation from our customers is appreciated,” Cockrell said. “Any other conservation measures are appreciated as well.”

Temperatures soared to near 105 degrees in parts of the ArkLaTex Wednesday afternoon.

Burn bans are in effect across most of Texas and Arkansas, including all of East Texas and Southwest Arkansas, as well as parts of Northwest Louisiana.