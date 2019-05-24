Attorney calls for cases to be reviewed after police officers are accused of racist posts

MINDEN, La (KTAL/KMSS) After two Minden police are accused of making racist posts on social media, an attorney calls for several criminal cases to be reviewed.

Earlier this week Facebook posts surfaced from two Minden police officers from 2012. The posts included racial slurs and other derogatory comments.

Eric Johnson says at least one of his clients was involved in a traffic stop involving one of the Griffith brothers. He says prosecutors should be concerned about any pending cases involving the two officers.

“I would look very carefully at any case again involving a client or someone who has been arrested or charged with a crime by either of these officers. If they are a black male or black female or a Mexican client, I would look at it very closely.”

Wednesday Minden’s police chief asked both officers to resign. No word if the officers are planning to step down from the police force.

—

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.