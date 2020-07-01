Attorney for 3 of 8 Shreveport officers indicted believes they’ll be exonerated

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An attorney representing three of the eight officers that were indicted Monday said that once evidence in court is shown, he believes they will be exonerated.

A Caddo Parish Grand Jury on Monday returned the indictment against Aaron Jaudon, D’Andre Jackson, Mark Ordoyne, William Isenhour, Christopher McConnell, Brandon Walker, Treveion Brooks, and David Francis. Each officer is charged with one count of malfeasance in office.

According to the DA’s office, the charges stem from an incident on January 24 that started when officers attempted to stop a truck in the 700 block of Central Street in Shreveport and ended with the arrests of the driver and passenger on multiple charges on Linwood Avenue.

The DA’s office said dashcam revealed excessive use of force that resulted in both men being injured even though neither were resisting, resulting in the district attorney’s decision to dismiss all of the charges against them.

Dhu Thompson with the Law Offices of J. Dhu Thomas says he’s representing officers Brooks, Jackson and Isenhour. He says they look forward to litigating this case in court, because they feel confident that once the facts come out officers will be cleared.

“We’re very disappointed in the indictment. These officers were doing their job that day,” said Thompson, “It appears from the early evidence, of course we’re still gathering facts and investigating it, but these individuals chose to run from the police endangering themselves, the officers and society.”

The DA’s Office said the two men were initially stopped for a seat belt violation, but they drove off with officers in pursuit. During the chase cocaine, ecstasy and a gun were thrown out of the vehicle’s window before they eventually stopped to surrender.

Thompson said the officers were in their right to continue to chase, and he’s confident in their actions on the job.

The Shreveport Police Association said they will not be offering comment on the indictment of the officers until all have secured an attorney.

