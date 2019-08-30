UDC Shreveport responds to Caddo Parish demand for removal of Confederate monument

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The attorney for the United Daughters of the Confederacy’s Shreveport chapter has issued a statement in response to Caddo Parish’s demand that they remove their monument from outside the Caddo Parish Courthouse within 90 days.

“My client is disappointed with the notice (dated August 28) sent from the attorney for the Caddo Parish Commission especially because my client has a quit claim deed to the land underneath the Caddo Parish Confederate Monument,” attorney Dick “Dave” Knadler said in a written statement Friday afternoon to KTAL NBC 6 News. “In addition, my client is disappointed that the Caddo Parish Commission has not waited for the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on whether or not to grant my client’s Petition for Writ of Certiorari.”

As KTAL NBC 6 News first reported Thursday, the certified letter from Parish Attorney Donna Frazier noted that “The Federal Fifth Circuit Court of Appeal has ruled that the Parish owns the ground beneath the monument and has the right to request its removal,” and advised the group that the parish has “withdrawn consent for the Confederate Monument, as your organization’s property, to remain on the Courthouse Square which is the Parish’s property.”

The demand to remove the monument comes nearly two years after the Caddo Parish Commission voted to remove the monument. The Shreveport chapter of the Daughters of the Confederacy immediately filed suit to block the removal on the grounds that it has a “private property interest” in the land where the statue stands in front of the Caddo Parish Courthouse. It also claims parish officials violated its rights to free speech and equal protection.

A federal judge in Monroe threw out the suit last year, a decision that has since been upheld by a federal appeals court.

The deadline for removal of the monument is Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Knadler did not address whether or when the UDC would comply with the parish’s demand.

