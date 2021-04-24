Attorney says video shows Minden officers used excessive force while man was having seizure

MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — An attorney for a Minden man is calling for a thorough and independent investigation into allegations of excessive force used by police officers after cell phone video surfaced of an incident last week during which the man says he was having an epileptic seizure.

It happened on April 15 on South Gum Street in Minden.

“It’s a sad situation. Enough is enough,” said Charles Jones, who is representing 53-year-old Robby Bailey. “It is time for this to stop.”

Jones says Bailey was walking his nine-year-old grandson to school when he had a seizure. When officers were called to the scene, Jones says they assaulted Bailey.

“He was hit and punched on one side of his body. He was kicked on the other side of his body. Two of whom assaulted this person in a way that we believe is a violation of his constitutional, human, and civil rights.”

Jones says it was a traumatic experience for Bailey’s family, especially for his grandson.

“I was thinking this morning how tragic this is for a nine-year-old to be standing watching his grandfather being beaten and kicked by the police who are charged with the responsibility of protecting and serving.”

Bailey was taken to a Minden hospital shortly after the incident and was later taken to Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in Shreveport, where his attorney says he continues to recover.

“He had some serious injuries that include but are not limited to a broken bone and fractures,” Jones said.

Jones says one of the five officers involved has been suspended with pay pending an investigation, but they want Louisiana State Police and the FBI to conduct a thorough investigation.

“The family wants justice and peace for Mr. Bailey,” Jones said.

According to Jones, Bailey was not charged with any criminal offenses as a result of the incident. KTAL NBC 6 has reached out to the Minden Police Department to confirm the reason officers were called to the location, whether Bailey was charged, the status of the investigation and to comment on the allegations, but the police department has not responded.