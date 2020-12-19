Attorney threatens legal action against Shreveport Police Department

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A local attorney is threatening to sue the Shreveport Police Department for requiring officers to work additional shifts.

Right now, SPD is short 98 officers with additional officers on leave.

“This is more of an emergency than the icy roads or some of the other things… hurricanes, tornadoes. “We’ve got 75 homicides in the city this year. That’s 80 percent or so over last year. This is a true emergency.”

Chief Ben Raymond says he was forced to enact the Emergency Supplemental Patrol Program, requiring officers to work additional shifts.

However, attorney Pam Breedlove believes this situation doesn’t constitute an emergency.

“The inability to figure out how to staff your department is not an emergency. That is a managerial HR problem. That is not an emergency.”

Chief Raymond says Breedlove is incorrect.

“I can show you the organizational chart. We have put everybody on patrol that we can.”

Breedlove is representing an officer who she says was suspended for not working additional shifts.

“You’re telling officers they have to work a double shift, which is not good for their physical safety or the safety of other people and it’s very difficult if you are a parent, whether you’re single or not.”

Chief Raymond told the media he can’t discuss specific incidents, but shared if an officer refuses on multiple occasions they can be suspended.

“We’re not in a position right now to allow people to decide we’re just not going to work extra shifts. We’re going to allow the city to be shorthanded and allow our brother and sister officers to go without necessary backup.”

Raymond adds state law allows departments to require officers to work more than 40 hours a week in emergency situations.