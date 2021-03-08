Autozone to hold drive-up hiring event in Shreveport/ Texarkana, Arkansas

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Autozone has announced they will be holding a drive-up hiring event Thursday in Shreveport and Texarkana, Ark.

According to Autozone, the hiring events will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at the AutoZone locations on 6940 Pines Road in Shreveport and 2502 Stateline in Texarkana, Ark.

Interviews can be pre-scheduled in advance or candidates are welcome to drive-up or walk-in the day of the hiring event and interview with one of AutoZone’s representatives.

AutoZone will be making same-day job offers for qualified candidates and are hoping to fill between 20 to 30 positions in the Shreveport/Bossier City area and between 10-15 positions in the Texarkana area, including management positions.

If anyone is unable to attend this event, feel free to go to your local AutoZone and request an interview with the Store Manager or apply online at www.AutoZone.com/careers.