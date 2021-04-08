Investigation continues into cause of Azalee Plantation destroyed by fire

DOYLINE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Firefighters were still putting out hotspots Thursday at a historic plantation turned wedding venue that burned down Wednesday afternoon in Doyline.

No one was home in the almost 180-year-old structure owned by the Montgomery family. It was built in 1842 and passed down through generations of the family before it was converted into a wedding venue in mid-2019.

Members of the community were stopping by Thursday to see how much damage the fire did to the property, which had become a landmark in the area. Paddy Dement was one of them. She says she grew up in the area and had always intended to visit.

“Well it’s not happening now but this breaks my heart and everybody I talk to that grew up around here, this is our special place in Doyline,” said Dement.

Dement said she’s “amazed at the bricks” that were still standing despite Wednesday’s fire.

“Even in its demise, it’s still grand. It’s just a beautiful place,” she said. “I mean anyone who drive by and see this would know there have been something very special here.”

Assistant of Chief of Webster Parish Fire Department Billy Caldwell said lightning is suspected as a possible cause of the fire, but that is still under investigation.