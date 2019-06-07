Baby boom: 19 NICU nurses pregnant at Texas hospital

(KCEN) Baby fever is alive and well in Temple, Texas. Baylor Scott and White Hospital’s newborn intensive care unit has more than a dozen nurses who are expecting themselves.

Some of the women have already had their bundles of joy, but at one point 19 nurses were pregnant at the same time.

Of the 19, 15 showed up with their babies or bumps for a special photo shoot the hospital held on Wednesday. A few of the other moms-to-be were still working during the shoot.

“We keep a list in our office just so we know what assignments are appropriate because pregnant nurses can’t take care of certain assignments,” Cat Cays, a NICU nurse at the hospital, said. “We just slowly started realizing the list was growing and growing and growing.”

