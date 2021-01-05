Baby death under investigation in SW Arkansas, 1 person in custody

ASHDOWN, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) — An investigation is underway into the death of a 3-month-old baby in southwest Arkansas.

According to the Ashdown Arkansas Police Department, shortly after 5:30 p.m. Monday officers responded to the 600 block of S. 5th St. in reference to an infant that had stopped breathing.

When police arrived they found a 3-month old baby boy unresponsive on the couch.

Officers tried to revive the infant until EMS arrived at the home. He was later taken to Little River Memorial Hospital.

According to AAPD detectives, one woman was taken into custody.

The investigation into the baby’s death is ongoing.