BAFB 2021 Defenders of Liberty Airshow tickets now on sale

BOSSIER CITY, La (KTAL/KMSS) — Tickets for The Defenders of Liberty Air and Space

Show on May 8 to May 9 at Barksdale Air Force Base are now available for free download.

BAFB says those intending to come to the 2021 airshow will need to download and print one ticket per vehicle.

The ticket will act as a pass to guarantee spectators access to the installation and a spot for the

drive-in air show. Upon arrival to Barksdale AFB, spectators will need to present their printed ticket to Security Forces for entry.

Tickets are limited due to the drive-in format adopted for this year’s show. To download your free

ticket please visit here and here to access the Eventbrite event link.

In this drive-in format, spectators will have designated space around a single-vehicle, distanced

from other visitors, to observe the air show “tailgate-style”.

For specifics about what is and is not permitted while enjoying the air show please visit here.

This remains a COVID mitigated event, meaning the public is being asked to help “defend the

defenders” by following specific attendance guidelines. Attendees will be required to wear a face

mask that covers the nose and mouth and stay within their designated space.

Some amenities, like restrooms, will still need to be shared so we ask that visitors practice good hygiene while on the installation.