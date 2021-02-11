BAFB 2021 Defenders of Liberty Airshow will be drive-in style

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Barksdale Air Force Base has decided to offer a drive-in format for the 2021 Defenders of Liberty Airshow.

On Thursday BAFB announced they were adopting the drive-in style to reduce risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

In this format, each group will be allotted a designated space around a single vehicle, distanced from other people, to watch the show.

This will mean that the number of visitors allowed in the event may be limited in order to give everyone a good view of the show. Details will be posted on www.barksdale.af.mil as they become available.

BAFB officials said this remains a COVID mitigated event, meaning the public is being asked to help “defend the defenders” by following specific attendance guidelines:

Attendees will be required to wear a face mask that covers the nose and mouth.

Some amenities, like restrooms, will still need to be shared so we ask that visitors practice good hygiene while on the installation.

As a reminder, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will headline this year’s festivities, and the F-22 Raptor demo team will be making an appearance.

Other flying acts have been booked and more information will be published in the coming months, and although the experience may be different, there will still be a wide variety of static displays on the ground to educate and entertain everyone.