BAFB airman charged with murdering fellow airman

UPDATE:

An airman at Barksdale Air Force Base has been charged with killing a fellow BAFB airman.

Airman 1st Class Isaiah Edwards was charged with the murder of Airman 1st Class Bradley Hale during a preliminary hearing back on May 11.

2nd Bomb Wing commander Col. Ty Neuman will review the preliminary hearing officer’s report and determine the next step in the trial process.

Hale’s death occurred March 26 during a deployment to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam.

Both Hale and Edwards were assigned to the 2nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron as Electronic

Warfare Journeymen.

Edwards is currently in custody at Barksdale Air Force Base.

ORIGINAL STORY:

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. – An active duty Airman with Barksdale Air Force Base has passed away.

Airman First Class Bradley G. Hale, 20, died at a temporary lodging facility on Andersen Air Force Base in Guam.

Hale, who was deployed from BAFB, was found unresponsive and pronounced deceased at 3 a.m. Tuesday.

A person is in custody and the cause of death is currently under investigation.

Brig. Gen. Douglas A. Cox, 36th Wing commander said, “Our focus is on supporting the families,

the affected unit, and our community. This is a very difficult loss. Professional support services

are assisting those affected by this tragedy and our prayers and thoughts remain with them.”

Hale entered the U.S. Air Force March 8, 2016 and was an Electronic Warfare Journeyman assigned to the 2nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron.

BAFB also issued a statement:

Col. Ty Neuman, 2nd Bomb Wing commander said, “This tragedy is a terrible and saddening loss. I extend my deepest condolences to Airman Hale’s family, friends and fellow Airmen. We will miss him as part of our Air Force family.”