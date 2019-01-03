BAFB Airman murder trial begins Monday

The trial of a Barksdale Airman, accused of killing another Airman, gets underway on Monday.

Airman 1st Class Isaiah Edwards is accused of killing Airman 1st Class Bradley Hale.

Hale’s death occurred March 26, 2018 during a deployment to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam.

Both Hale and Edwards were assigned to the 2nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron as Electronic Warfare Journeymen.

Edwards is currently in custody at Barksdale Air Force Base.

His trial begins Monday at the federal courthouse in Shreveport.