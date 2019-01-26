BAFB Airmen discuss Operation ‘Secret Squirrel’

It was a mission shrouded in secrecy, the most famous mission ever flown out of Barksdale Airforce Base, Operation ‘Secret Squirrrel’.
A panel discussion was held on base today. The airman sharing many of the secrets of the mission they were once forbidden to tell. It was a mission which changed history.
It was a classified mission,”many history books you open looking for this mission. You won’t find it anywhere,”Trey Morris, Electronic Warfare Officer.
That mission, Operation Secret Squirrel propelled the US into Operation Desert Storm in 1991.
“The best warfare resides on the ability to use the element of surprise,” said Morris.
That surprise Colonel Trey Morris says was using combat weaponry never before used.”We had just developed this weapon and not very many of them had even been manufactured,” said Morris.
On January 16th, eight B-52’s from Barksdale launched 35 combat cruise missiles into Kuwait, marking the first time the missiles were used.
“We flew non-stop from Shreveport over to the launch area neat Iraque and back over to Shreveport,” said Morris.
Today Colonel Morris and four other men set on a panel to share with young airmen the details of the mission.”Just hearing them it kind of motivates me to keep trying,” Jonluke Davis, BAFB Airman.
And the importance of the Airforce’s mission in protecting us around the world whenever called upon.”Learn as much as I can because when your faced with that kind of pressure you always want to be ready,” said Davis.