BAFB: Airshow gate opening delayed to 9:30 for storm cleanup

BARKSDALE AFB, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The gates for the Defenders of Liberty Air and Space Show will open at 9:30 instead of 9 a.m. May 19, 2019 at Barksdale Air Force Base

According to a statement released by the base, “Team Barksdale is cleaning up the airshow area after the storm last night to get it ready for another great performance.”

The North Gate (Bossier) and West Gate (Shreveport) will allow public access beginning at 9:30 a.m. on both days. The performances will still begin at 11 a.m. and end at 4:30 p.m. Attendees must access the base using a vehicle and are recommended to carpool. Walking onto base is not allowed

Performances will include the Canadian Snowbirds, F-35 Demonstration Team, the U.S. Army Black Daggers and much more.

To stay up to date with this year’s air show and its performers, check out www.barksdaleafbairshow.com or the airshow Facebook page.