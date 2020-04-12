BAFB commissary shut down for deep cleaning after employee tests positive for COVID-19

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The commissary on Barksdale Air Force Base has been shut down for deep cleaning after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a post Saturday on the Barksdale Air Force Base Facebook page, the employee worked in an administrative office and did not have prolonged direct contact with customers.

“In an abundance of caution, and in conjunction with 2nd MDG Public Health Office, the Installation Commander has closed the Commissary, effective 6:00 p.m.,” according to the post.

“In an effort to maintain the commissary as a controlled location for on base personnel, the commander has also ordered a deep cleaning, and Public Health has interviewed everyone who had close contact with this individual.”

The base says the Commissary will be closed Sunday and Monday to facilitate further cleaning of the front offices and cash registers and will reopen on Tuesday, April 14 with temporary new hours. The store will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. for the next week or until all employees can be cleared to return to work.

“If you are concerned that this change will create a hardship for you or your family, please contact your leadership team as they are ready to answer your questions and assist you.”

The installation commander initially raised the Health Protection condition level on the base to Bravo March 12 due to a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases in the Shreveport/Bossier area. It was raised to Bravo+ on March 17 after possible cases were identified on base, setting emergency directives into motion to limit the spread of the coronavirus. The first case on base was confirmed on March 23.

By April 1, personnel living on base were ordered to stay on the base and off-base personnel were ordered to stop going off-base for groceries or take-out food and beverage establishments.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.