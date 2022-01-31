BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Barksdale Air Force base will be conducting controlled burns Monday morning.

According to the public affairs office, the 2nd Civil Engineer Squadron will be conducting controlled burns on Barksdale Air Force Base’s East Reservation starting at 10 a.m. The total area to be burned is 123 acres and the burning will reduce the risk of a wildfire by removing the underbrush that can cause a potential wildfire to spread quickly.

Download the ArkLaTexHomepage app to keep up with the latest top stories, breaking news, weather, sports, and more!

For more information, call the 2d Bomb Wing Public Affairs Office at 318-456-1015 or email 2BW.PA@us.af.mil.