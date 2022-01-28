BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – If you see smoke coming from around Barksdale Air Force Base, not to worry: the 2nd Civil Engineer SquadronIS conducting controlled burns on the East Reservation starting.

The controlled burning started Thursday at 10:00 a.m. until approximately 4:00 p.m.

The area to be burned totals 410 acres and will reduce the risk of a wildfire by removing the underbrush that can cause a potential wildfire to spread quickly.