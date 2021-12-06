BAFB East Gate back open after security scare

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The East Gate on Barksdale Air Force Base is back open after a security scare late Monday morning.

According to BAFB public affairs office, base authorities coordinated with Bossier City and Bossier Parish Emergency Management Services to establish a cordon to secure areas both on and off the base.

A base spokesperson did not confirm any details about the nature of the threat but said the situation had been resolved as of 1 p.m.

