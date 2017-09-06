Barksdale Air Force Base is getting ready for its annual 9/11 5K Memorial Run.
The event will take place at 7 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11 at the softball fields on the east side of the base.
BAFB is the site where former President George W. Bush announced to the world that the United States of
America was attacked.
The lectern, flag, video, and other memorabilia on the events at Barksdale and the country can be seen at the Global Power Museum.
BAFB gearing up for 9/11 5K Run
