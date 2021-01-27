BAFB gets another supply of initial COVID-19 vaccinations

Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Miss., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool)

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – More initial doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine have arrived at Barksdale Air Force Base.

BAFB officials announced Wednesday that they are continuing to follow the Department of Defense Administration Phase guidelines and have contacted prioritized units for this next round of initial vaccinations.

Personnel will be contacted by their units if they are eligible.

The vaccine is still being administered on a voluntary basis and is not being made available to all personnel at this time.

Per Department of Defense guidance, based on CDC recommendations, vaccination prioritization includes medical staff, those maintaining essential national security and installation functions, deploying forces, and beneficiaries at the highest risk for developing severe illness from COVID.

More doses are expected to arrive in the coming months which will enable all base personnel who want the vaccine to receive it.

Additional information about the COVID-19 vaccine, including its development, possible side effects, and what to expect after receiving the vaccine can be found on the CDC website at:

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/faq.html.

For information on the DOD’s phased distribution plan, to include population priority, visit the DOD website at:

https://www.defense.gov/Newsroom/Releases/Release/Article/2440556/dod-announces-covid-19-vaccine-distribution-plan/.

Information will also be made available on the Barksdale COVID-19

webpage at: https://www.barksdale.af.mil/News/COVID-19-BAFB/.