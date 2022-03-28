BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Barksdale Air Force Base is hosting nine Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps Drill (JROTC) teams from across the ArkLaTex Saturday for a competition.

Cadets perform either armed or unarmed drills during the competition. A drill meet is a competition for units to perform routines based on military drills, Barksdale says. The meet will start at 10 a.m. and end at 4 p.m.

Former U.S. Air Force military training instructors and Honor Guard members will judge around 180 JROTC cadets.

After completion of the awards ceremony, cadets and their parents will be able to view static aircraft displays, interact with service members from various units, and observe military dog demonstrations by the 2nd Security Forces Squadron.