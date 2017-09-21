BAFB identifies deceased airman

Senior Airman Seth Friedell, a Barksdale Airman assigned to the 2nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, was pronounced deceased Wednesday, Sept. 20, in Shreveport, LA.

“Senior Airman Friedell’s death is a terrible loss for our team. Losing a friend or family member is one of the greatest challenges we experience in our lives,” said Col. Ty Neuman, 2nd Bomb Wing commander. “Our thoughts are with his family and friends as they deal with this unexpected loss.”

Friedell was a Propulsion Systems Journeyman and entered the Air Force July 2, 2012.

“Senior Airman Friedell was an extremely valuable member of the 2 AMXS family, and we are deeply sadden by his loss. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends and co-workers during this especially difficult time,” said 2nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Commander Lt. Col. Jeff Anderson.

Barksdale Air Force Base was Friedell’s second assignment. He was previously stationed at Kadena Air Base, Japan after completing technical training.