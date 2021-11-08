BAFB: Increased bomber activity is due to annual Global Thunder training exercise

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – If you are noticing more bomber activity than usual, Barksdale Air Force Base says it’s because an annual training exercise is underway.

The Global Thunder 22 exercise will include an increase in bomber aircraft flights throughout the exercise, including multiple sortie missions, which are short defensive exercises. The exercise has no end date, according to the U.S. Strategic Command Public Affairs Office.

BAFB says Global Thunder 22 supports the U.S. Strategic Command, provides training opportunities to enhance readiness, ensures a safe, secure, ready, and reliable strategic deterrent force with a specific focus on nuclear readiness.