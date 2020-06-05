BAFB lowers Health Protection Condition Level to Bravo

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The installation commander at Barksdale Air Force Base has downgraded the Health Protection Condition Level to Bravo.

In response to Louisiana meeting the national threshold criteria established by the White House and in conjunction with the Department of Defense and Air Force guidance, the commander has also implemented changes to the installation policy guidance that removes some limitations from groups associated with the base.

The following preventative actions, which align with BAFB’s Declaration of Public Health Emergency, will become effective at 12 p.m. on June 5 and will remain in place until June 30.

However the Declaration of Public Health Emergency will remain in place or until such time the installation commander determines public health data indicates the risk for sustained community transmission has been mitigated, whichever may occur first.

In order to access facilities on Barksdale AFB, everyone should be prepared to wear face coverings and maintain a 6 feet of separation between themselves and others not residing within their household.

Specific guidelines for all installation services can be found at https://www.barksdale.af.mil/BARKSDALE-SERVICES/.

The Base Exchange and Commissary will have a single point of entry and will be open to all beneficiaries with Base Exchange and DECA privileges during regular business hours with the following caveats:

All patrons will wear face coverings and maintain a 6 feet separation between themselves and others, not residing within their household, while in the Base Exchange and Commissary facilities

The number of patrons in the Base Exchange and Commissary facilities at one time will not exceed 50 percent of that buildings maximum capacity

