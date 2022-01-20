BAFB: Month-long force protection training starts Friday

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Barksdale Air Force Base says a month-long force protection training exercise starting Friday will make some noise at various times during the day and late evening.

“The exercise will involve simulated gunfire and alarm messages through giant voice devices,” base officials said in a statement released Thursday evening. “Measures will be implemented to minimize potential inconveniences to local residences.”

BAFB says this training offers military personnel the opportunity to assess and evaluate force protection measures necessary in providing mission defense.