BAFB mourns loss of airman

Barksdale Air Force Base is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Staff Sgt. Brandon William Meador, a Barksdale Airman, passed away Saturday morning in the emergency room at Willis-Knighton-Bossier.

2nd Bomb Wing commander Col. Michael Miller said,”We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our own. The tragic loss of an Airman takes a heavy toll on the men and women of our wing. Our hearts go out to Staff Sgt. Meador’s family and friends in this difficult time.”

Meador, a Propulsion Systems Craftsman assigned to the 2nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, passed away from an unknown medical condition.

2nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander Lt. Col. Michael O. Hanson II said, “Staff Sgt. Brandon Meador was an outstanding Non-Commissioned Officer and B-52 mechanic and he will be greatly missed. Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts as they process his passing.”

Meador entered the U.S. Air Force June 6, 2006. He was 32 years old.