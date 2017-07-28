BAFB: No air show in 2018

The annual Barksdale Air Show will not be held next year, but will resume in 2019 and every odd year following.

This is due to the high cost to the 2nd Bomb Wing mission; using 2,500 Airmen per day for three days and nearly 46,000 man-hours during the year for planning and execution.

“These demands force difficult decisions on how to most effectively continue meeting our primary mission requirements,” said Col. Ty Neuman, 2nd Bomb Wing commander.

Neuman spoke with the mayors of Shreveport and Bossier City, as well as the Military Affairs Council and Committee of One Hundred, Inc., to inform them of the decision.

The base will continue to remain involved in the Shreveport-Bossier area and the Airmen of Barksdale thank the community for their understanding and support.