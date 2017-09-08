BAFB receives aircraft amid Hurricane Irma

Airmen and a large contingent of aircraft arrives at Barksdale Air Force Base to avoid potential damage from high winds associated with Hurricane Irma along the east coast.



BAFB is once again welcoming wingmen from Shaw Air Force Base S.C., Joint Base Charleston, S.C., and Seymour Johnson, N.C., and a large contingent of F-15E Strike Eagles, KC-135 Stratotankers, C-17 Globemaster IIIs and F-16 Fighting Falcons.





This relocation is part of a standard precautionary relocation plan, and contingency plans such as this are routine for military installations to ensure the safety and security of high-value assets.

