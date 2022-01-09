BAFB receives over $76 million for construction projects in 2022 NDAA

WASHINGTON (KTAL/KMSS) – The 2022 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) has helped Louisiana military bases begin the new year with Congressional spending approval for hundreds of millions in construction projects, with over $76 million going to Barksdale.

The NDAA provides Barksdale Air Force Base with $36 million for the road and gate construction project and $40 million for a weapons generation facility.

The NDAA also authorizes $660 million for upgrades to the Air Force B-52 Program and Barksdale is home to much of the country’s B-52 fleet.

“The NDAA will help pave the way for substantial military investments in our state, in addition to making America more secure, giving troops a deserved pay raise and modernizing our national defense,” said Sen. John Kennedy in a release about the projects.

All of the Louisiana military projects in the 2022 NDAA include:

• $56 million authorization for constructing new barracks at Fort Polk

• $55 million authorization for constructing a new joint operations center at Fort Polk

• $18.5 million authorization for constructing the Lake Charles National Guard Readiness Center

• $13.8 million authorization for constructing barracks to serve as a training facility for the Louisiana National Guard at Camp Minden.