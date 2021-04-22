BAFB running mass accident exercise on Friday; warns public to beware of loud noises

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Barksdale Air Force Base is conducting a mass accident readiness exercise on Friday and they are warning the public to beware of the noises from the training.

BAFB says the exercise, which achieves annual training objectives, will train Airmen and base residents to respond to an Air Show plane crash scenario to protect lives and safeguard the base’s mission.

Base leaders implement extreme precautions to ensure the exercises are both safe and effective, according to the base.

The exercise will generate emergency responses from base first responders to include security forces and medical personnel. This exercise includes community first responders as well.

For more information, call the 2nd Bomb Wing public affairs office at (318) 456-1015.