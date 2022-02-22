BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Barksdale Air Force Base is shutting down rumors that the base has changed its readiness levels in light of the current situation in Ukraine.

According to Barksdale’s Public Affairs Office, there has been no change in readiness levels despite inaccurate reports. The B-52 bombers assigned to Barksdale will continue flying practice flights around the ArkLaTex.

Below is the full statement by the 2nd Bomb Wing Commander Colonel Mark Dymytryzyn.

The Striker Airmen and Guardians of the 2nd Bomb Wing are always ready to provide the nation with winning combat power. As our daily missions continue, we remain at the ready for the nation. At such time as we are directed by our civilian and military leadership, we will adjust our mission posture, and support the adjustments of both Air Force Global Strike Command and Eighth Air Force. The members of Striker Nation remain focused on our provision of long-range strike capabilities as we serve the nation, our Allies and partners, through the provision of global power. 2nd Bomb Wing Commander Colonel Mark Dmytryzyn

This statement comes after inaccurate reports and after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine then ordered troops into the regions.