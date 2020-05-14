BAFB to reopen Commissary for retirees

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Barksdale Air Force Base will reopen its Commissary to retirees this weekend.

According to BAFB officials, the Commissary and Base Exchange will open Saturday, May 16. Retiree access will be limited to the weekends.

As with active duty, access to these facilities will be capped at 25% of maximum occupancy, and everyone will be required to wear face masks.

The full policy on changes to the commander’s installation policy guidance will be released Friday, May 15.

