BAFB training facility renamed after Tech Sgt. Joshua Kidd

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La (KTAL/KMSS) – A building at Barksdale Air Force Base was dedicated Friday in the name of an airman who was murdered in front of his home last year.

The 2nd Maintenance Group dedicated the Weapons Load Training Facility in honor of the legacy of Technical Sgt. Joshua L. Kidd. Family, friends and fellow airmen came out for Friday morning’s renaming ceremony.

Technical Sgt. Joshua Kidd (Photo: Air Force Times)

Tech Sgt. Kidd was a loading standardization crew chief and entered the Air Force in March 2008.

He was fatally shot in September 2018 outside his home in Bossier City’s Green Acres Place neighborhood. Detectives arrested 17-year-old Jareona Crosby and a 15-year-old boy on warrants charging each of them with second-degree murder in connection with his death. A judge has since ruled that the 15-year-old will be charged as an adult with the crime.

Barksdale Air Force Base was Kidd’s 4th assignment. He was previously stationed at Osan Air Base, Korea, and Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany.

