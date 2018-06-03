BAFB Weapons Community lends a hand to a local business

The Jubilee Zoo is under construction. Getting a new look with help from the armed forces.

Gregory Manning a sergeant in the Air Force and leader in the weapons community says,”these guys are putting a facelift on all the fences and replacing them with the metal ones, we got folks putting in new corral fences all over, landscaping, putting in new fans and speakers for everybody to enjoy.”

The Barksdale Air Force Base Weapons Community has 80 volunteers lending a hand in repairing the zoo and doing some spring cleaning.

Manning says,”look this is what we do, there is no greater feeling then going home with a sense of accomplishment and these guys make it happen, as you can see they’re killing it, I don’t think there is anything else they would rather be doing to be honest with you.”

Stacie Spinks, Supervisor and manger for the Jubilee Zoo says they are,”very thankful to have them out today, this place is family owned and operated, so pretty much yall see here has been built by the owners and their family.”

The zoo is run by a retired military couple who turned the business into a non-profit organization.

Spinks says, “It’s good to see, you know have the air force come out and help us, because they are helping out a brother.”

An organization on a budget, caring more about the animals than it’s appearance.

“We would probably have to hire people and for them to come out and volunteer that saves money for us for the business that we can put back into our animals to help take care of them and feed through the winter,” Spinks said.

The Jubilee Zoo is open:

Monday: Closed

Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday: 12-5

Thursday: 12-5

Friday: 12-5

Saturday: 10-6

Sunday: 2-5